Sri Lanka Navy denies shooting Indian fisherman

Colombo: The Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday rejected Indian media reports that it shot dead an Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu near the Katchatheevu islet.

Navy spokesperson Lt Commander Chaminda Walakuluge said the navy personnel had been ordered not to fire at Indian fishermen but to only arrest them if they entered Sri Lankan waters.

A Tamil Nadu official said fisherman Bridgo, 22, was fishing near the islet along with others on Sunday night when the naval personnel opened fire without any warning.

Bridgo was killed while another Indian fisherman was injured.

Sri Lanka and India are divided by a narrow strip of sea. The Sri Lankan Navy has been accused of killing scores of fishermen from Tamil Nadu found fishing in the island nation's territorial waters.