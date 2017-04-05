Sri Lanka repatriates 38 Indian fishermen

Colombo: Thirty-eight Indian fishermen released from Sri Lankan custody were repatriated at the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on Tuesday, the Sri Lanka Navy media unit said in a statement.

The fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lanka Navy in March on the charge of poaching in Sri Lankan waters and illegally entering Sri Lankan territory by violating the international maritime law, Xinhua reported.

At the IMBL, the fishermen were received by the Indian Coast Guard Ship "Ayush", the navy said.

With the recently released 136 Indian fishermen, the Sri Lanka Navy has assisted the repatriation of 174 Indian poachers within this year alone.