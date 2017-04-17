Two Sri Lankans held at Mumbai airport with gold bars worth Rs 1 crore concealed in their rectum



Accused Althaf Sahul Hameed (left) and Jameer Abdul Wahid

Two Sri Lankan nationals were intercepted at the Chattrapati Shivaji International Airport on Saturday night, as they were trying to smuggle gold bars worth nearly Rs 1 crore. They had concealed the bars in their rectum.

In the first incident, Jameer Abdul Wahid (42) arrived from Dubai in Emirates flight number EK508 and was intercepted by the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officials at the arrival hall. A personal search resulted in the recovery of 13 gold bars weighing 1,516 gm and valued at Rs 45,48,000.



In the second incident, a passenger named Althaf Sahul Hameed (48) arrived from Dubai by Emirates flight number EK 508. After the AIU officials checked him, they recovered 12 gold bars weighing 1,399 grams. The worth of the gold, which was concealed in his rectum, has been estimated to be Rs 41,97,000.

Both the passengers trade in textiles, readymade garments and cosmetics and fly to India frequently.