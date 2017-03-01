Srinivas Kuchibhotla cremated amidst outpour of grief at Hyderabad



Sunayana Dumala, wife of Srinivas Kuchibhotla

Hyderabad: Amid heart-rending scenes, the mortal remains of engineer Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who was shot dead in the US in an apparent hate crime incident, were consigned to flames here yesterday.

Kuchibhotla's father Madhusudana Rao lit the funeral pyre at the crematorium in Jubilee Hills in the afternoon. The parents of the 32-year-old engineer were in deep sorrow.



(right) his parents Parvata Vardhini (C) and Madhusudhana Rao, at his funeral. Pics/AFP

Union Minister Bandaru Dattatreya, several other leaders, family members and friends of Kuchibhotla were present on the occasion.

As the funeral pyre was lit, some of those present raised slogans in memory of Kuchibhotla and against the US administration.

Kuchibhotla's mother questioned the immigration policies of President Donald Trump, which allegedly triggered racist attacks.

"The US is the country of migration. People from all countries migrate to US. Who are you to say don't come," asked Parvatha Vardhini. "If you kill people because of their colour and race, what will happen to their parents? Did you give birth to them, raise and educated them?" asked the grief-stricken mother.