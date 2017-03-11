SSB officer, Indian civilians hurt in violence on Indo-Nepal border



Nepalese students shout slogans against the Indian government near the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu after the incident. Pic/AP

Lakhimpur Kheri: Six people, including a company commander of the paramilitary force Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), were injured yesterday in cross-border stone-pelting along the Indo-Nepal border here in Lakhimpur Kheri which remained “tense” for the second day.

Hundreds of Nepalese citizens gathered at the disputed land on the border and pelted stones at the SSB personnel and villagers.

“Three SSB personnel, including company commander T K Hans, were injured in fresh stone-pelting,” said Commandant Dilbag Singh of the paramilitary force which guards the Indo-Nepal border. Hans sustained an injury in the eye.

“Three civilians of Basahi village were also injured and all were treated,” the Commandant said. This was the second consecutive day that stone-pelting took place in the area. Nepalese citizens have been pelting stones after SSB jawans deployed at the location objected to construction work on disputed land near pillar No 200, officials say.

In New Delhi, Director General of SSB (Sashastra Seema Bal) said she was told by her force that there was no firing by SSB as has been alleged in some media reports, which claimed that one Nepali national had died in it.