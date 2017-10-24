The state board has de-recognised Isra Vidyalaya in Dahisar East, for being careless about 516 answer sheets of the 2016-17 SSC examination, which were stolen from the principal's office on April 3.



Isra Vidyalaya in Dahisar East

Speaking to mid-day, C Y Chandekar, divisional chairman of Maharashtra State Board Secondary and Higher Secondary Examination, Mumbai, said, "We have passed an order to de-recognise the school for being careless about the SSC answer sheets."

On April 11, mid-day had reported that a man posing as a scrap dealer entered the principal's cabin and stole the Mathematics and English answer sheets. The incident had taken place within 10-15 minutes, when the principal was not in the cabin.

Following the incident, the school principal had filed a complaint at the Dahisar police station. The state board had announced that the students, whose answer sheets were lost, would be marked on their overall performance. Later, the cops had recovered the answer 300 answer scripts.

The remaining students were marked on their overall performance.

Adarsh Shukla, trustee of the school, said, "The accused has been arrested. We are waiting for the investigation to be over so that we can clarify to the board that it was not the school's fault."

516

Total number of answer sheets that were stolen

300

Total number of answer sheets that were recovered

