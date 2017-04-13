SSC papers stolen from Mumbai school: Fate of students hangs in cops' hands

After man posing as scrap dealer makes off with SSC answer papers from Dahisar school, students' junior college admission hinges on police retrieving the sheets



Isra Vidyalaya Hindi Medium School in Dahisar, from where the SSC papers were stolen

The Dahisar police are racing against the clock. Hundreds of SSC candidates are watching their investigation into the theft of 516 answer sheets from a school on April 3 with a keen eye - and a prayer on the lips. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has decided to wait for the police to find the answer sheets, instead of coming up with a remedial measure.

A total of 516 unchecked answer sheets of Hindi-medium history, science and Sanskrit examinations were stolen from the principal's cabin by a man pretending to be a scrap dealer from Isra Vidyalaya Hindi Medium School in Dahisar on April 3. It's not known how many students have been affected.

The theft should have ideally spurred the state board to devise a Plan B for assessing SSC candidates' results. Instead, they have left the students' fate in the hands of the Dahisar police, which are investigating the theft.

All faith in police

"We are confident that the police will find the answer sheets. We will wait for conclusion of the police investigation," said Dattatray Jagtap, chairman of the Mumbai division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

He ruled out students' hand in the theft. "SSC candidates are already out of school and other students are out on summer vacation. Clearly, a school staff member was involved in the theft since the principal's cabin is place of limited access. As the police have to question only a few staffers, the answer sheets will be found soon," he asserted.

He, however, had no answer when asked if there is a plan in place if the police fail to trace the answer sheets. "Let the police complete their investigation. We will then take a decision accordingly," was his curt reply.

Nothing to fear: Expert

Shridhar Salunkhe, former chairman of Mumbai division of the state board, laid the blame for the theft at the school's doors. "This was clearly negligence on the part of the principal, regardless of what the probe reveals. Answer sheets should not have been kept in a place that was so easily accessible."

He, however, assuaged candidates' fears, saying, "The board can form a committee of experts in such a scenario. This committee can review marks of the affected students in other papers and draw an average to declare results."

Narendra Pathak, principal of the school, who is the complainant in the case, claimed that the theft was meant to defame him. "Somebody must have kept tabs on my routine for a few days, and then acted swiftly." Deputy Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chavan, who has jurisdiction over Dahisar police, said, "An investigation is underway. No arrest has been made as yet."