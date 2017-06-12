SSC Result 2017: Maharashtra 10th Results on June 13, check mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has officially declared the date of Maharashtra SSC Result 2017 tomorrow (June 13) on their official website mahresult.nic.in. You can also check it on maharashtra10.jagranjosh.com.

The results will be declared on the official site now but you can also check it on Jagran Josh

The Maharashtra 10th Results (SSC results) will be available on official website - manresults.nic.in.

However there it will be simpler to check it on the site mentioned below as it will be quick and easy access for students waiting for their results. Here are few steps to check your results.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education was established in the year 1965. It conducts HSC and SSC Examinations in the state of Maharashtra. Around 14 lakhs students appear for Class 10 (SSC) and around 17 lakh students appear for Class 12 (HSC)