SSC Result 2017: Maharashtra 10th Results today at 1 pm, check mahresult.nic.in

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare Maharashtra SSC Result 2017 today (June 13) at 1 pm on their official website mahresult.nic.in. You can also check it on maharashtra10.jagranjosh.com.

The results will be declared on the official site now but you can also check it on Jagran Josh

The Maharashtra 10th Results (SSC results) will be available on official website - manresults.nic.in.

However there it will be simpler to check it on the site mentioned below as it will be quick and easy access for students waiting for their results. Here are few steps to check your results.

>> Visit maharashtra10.jagranjosh.com

>> Enter admit card / hall ticket details in the allocated fields

>> Click on the ‘ Submit’ button to view Maharashtra Board SSC Result

>> Download and save your Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2017 for future reference

Earlier several SSC result dates have been doing the rounds on social media. Putting these rumours to rest, MSBSHSE has issued a statement, saying, "The State board has yet not declared any date for declaring the result of SSC 2017. Yet, there are different dates being circulated on social media. None of those are official and hence, students and parents should not believe them. We will declare the SSC 2017 result in the next week."

The date of the results were declared on June 11