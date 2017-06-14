SSC results: Failure and fear force three students to commit suicide



Kaustubh Mungekar

Even as several students celebrate their success in the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Examination, three students from across the state have reportedly committed suicide.

Komal Sanjay Pandekar (16) from Sambhaji Nagar in Wagle Estate, hanged herself, as she was unsatisfied with her score. According to police, she has left a suicide note, which mentions that she took the extreme step because she was depressed about her performance.

Suicide note

"The letter clearly mentions that she had expected 85% marks, but finally scored 65%. We will further verify the facts," said an official from Wagle Estate police station. An accidental death case has been registered in the matter.

In another incident, 15-year-old Kaustubh Mungekar from Nashik committed suicide, fearing failure in the examination. He took the extreme step even before he got to know his results. A suicide case has been registered at Ambad police station. Kaustab was a student of St Francis School in Tidko Colony of Nashik.

In the third case, 16-year-old Chetan Ramesh Patil from Nandara village in Jalgaon killed himself after he failed in English and Mathematics. The incident took place around 2 pm on Tuesday when Chetan's mother and his younger brother Bunty were not at home. After checking his results at a cyber café, he returned home and hanged himself using his mother's dupatta.