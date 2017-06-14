SSC results: Those who passed the exams with flying colours

While some were shocked, others surprised and proud that despite all the hurdles that came their way, they triumphed and came out with flying colours on the other side of their SSC exam

Suvedh Parkar (16)

School: Swami Vivekanand International School

68%

Even before his SSC success, Parkar has already gained fame as the young school cricketer who scored a triple century in a Harris Shield match in 2014. How did he balance studies with his cricket practice sessions? "Practices both in the mornings and evenings hardly left me with any time to study on my own. I also missed school on days. However, the teachers were really supportive and explained everything to me," said Parkar. He now plans to study commerce at Thakur College, as it offers great exposure to cricket.

Drashti Dhruv (16)

School: Swami Vivekanand School, Kandivali

88%

Dhruv has Cerebral Palsy, but with her unique learning method, has managed to score a whopping 88 per cent in the SSC exam. "Whatever I was taught in school, I revised it again with my family and recorded those sessions. Later, I listened to it again, helping me memorise it," said Dhruv, who now plans to pick up a computer course for further studies. "We never expected such good score from Drashti, but she was always confident that she will score above 80 per cent. It is a proud moment for us," said Vijay Dhruv, her father.

Rinku Rajguru

School: Jijamata Kanya Prashala

66.4%

The lead actress of Marathi blockbuster 'Sairat', Rajguru became a household name, but when it came to her exams, due to her other commitments, she barely had a month to cover the entire syllabus. In fact, on the first day of the new academic year, she had failed to make it to the school. She appeared for the exam at a centre in Solapur. "The transition from 'lights, camera, action' to 'physics, chemistry, maths' was not difficult. The one-and-a-half-month period I got for studies was enough," she said.

Sharif Khan (41)

School: Private student

51%

A few years later than most, but this Mulund resident has finally achieved what he set out to do. An autorickshaw driver by day, he is now also a successful SSC candidate. After 12 years, Khan chose to study again so that he would be able to get better jobs, but wasn't sure if he would be able to clear it in one go. Interestingly, Khan's eldest daughter who helped him study, also cleared her HSC this year. "As I have started focusing on social work in my locality, I have realised the importance of education," he said.

Saurabh Chougle (21)

School: Helen Keller Institute for Deaf and Blind

84%

Chougle is deaf, blind and mute, but it hasn't even slowed him down. Not only is he the first student with three physical challenges to appear for the SSCs in Maharashtra, he is the first to have used two assistants to appear for the exam: A writer as well as an interpreter. Following his success, his father Shridhar said, "We will encourage Saurabh to study further and also take up a course that will help him get a good job. Since the result was declared, he has been really happy because he was confident of his success."

Sanika Ranade (16)

School: Thakur Vidya Mandir, Kandivali

100%

"I worked really hard and was expecting to score above 90 per cent, but 100 per cent has come as a huge surprise," said Sanika, who aspires to become a doctor and has already embarked in that direction with her prep work for NEET. But where others then have their pick of the crop, she is not interested. " I will take admission to a junior college that is affiliated with the coaching institute. My focus is to score well in NEET."

Aboli Borse (16)

School: Balmohan Vidyamandir School

100%

Aboli expected a modest 95 to 96 per cent, but when she saw her result, she was shocked. "My friends and family were rejoicing more than me," said Borse. She loves to draw and dance, and she has been learning Kathak since she was in Class II, which entitled her to get an additional marks. "I was supposed to get 25 marks in total, but because I had scored high already, they gave me 15 marks," explained Borse.

Chinmay Zinze (16)

School: St. Joseph's High, Kalamboli

85.6%

From a very young age, Zinze had to figure out how to deal with difficulties and still come out on top. In 2008, when he was in Class 4, he was diagnosed with cancer and had to undergo chemotherapy that left him blind in the left eye. "Despite partially losing my vision, I decided that I would not give up and continue my education like any normal child. My mother helped me with my studies and because of her hard work, I was able to overcome," said Zinze, who now wants to pursue a career in music,"âÂÂhe said.

Akshay Kamble (23)

School: Saraswati Vidya Mandir's Poona Night School

60%

In 2005, Kamble lost his parents in a road accident and moved to Pune. He then began work as a cleaner and later moved on to become an office boy in Nilesh Oswal's company. He said, "Despite my caliber, because I was not even a 10th pass, I never got the right opportunity or the right pay. However, my boss was decent to me, looked after me like his own, and helped me. During examination time, he even gave me paid leave so that I could do this. Now, I want to appear for HSC and then join the police force."

Sakshi Kanavje (16)

School: Balmohan Vidyamandir School

95.6%

In February, Sakshi suffered four fractures to her spine after a bus stop fell on her. But powering through the pain, not only did she appear for her exam, but secured 95.60 percent. "After the incident, I was admitted to the hospital for 10 days, but kept studying through the ordeal," recalls Sakshi. However, because she was already studying regularly even before the exam, when the accident happened, she didn't fall behind. "Special arrangements were made for me and my friends and teacher helped a lot," said Sakshi.

Samay Shah (16)

School: St. Joseph High School, Malad

81.2%

You may already know Shah well as Gogi from the popular television sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. On Tuesday, he also aced his SSC exam, despite the grueling shooting schedule. "It was difficult to manage 12 hours of shooting along with my studies, but my parents, director, and teachers supported me. I used to study in the middle of shoots and afterwards as well. However, I didn't expect these marks, but it just shows that nothing is impossible," said Shah, who now intends to study commerce alongside acting.

Rekha Shirsat (35)

School: Saraswati Vidya Mandir's Poona Night School

71.4%

Shirsat has four children, she works as a saleswoman during the day, but when night falls, she is a student at a night school. On Tuesday, Shirsat also stood first in her school with a respectable 71.4 per cent. She said, "I was a 15-year-old when I got married. I always dreamt of studying, but it was only when my eldest daughter Manorama, who is now in her second year, helped me go back to school that I built the courage to attempt it. My children say I have got better marks than them. Now, I want pursue HSC and then go on to be a lawyer."