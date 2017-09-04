St Teresa to be declared as co-patron of Calcutta Archdiocese



St Teresa

The Archdiocese of Calcutta is set to declare St Teresa as its co-patron, Rev Sister Mary Prema, the superior general of Missionaries of Charity said today the first anniversary of her canonisation.

The declaration would be formally made by the Archbishop of Kolkata, Thomas D'Souza after a holy mass on September 6, 2017, she said.

Mother Teresa, the founder of the order of Missionaries of Charity, was declared a saint at a canonisation in the Vatican City on September 4, 2016.

Sister Prema, who inaugurated a two-day exhibition at the Abanindranath Tagore Gallery of Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), expressed happiness that the Kolkata-based Indian National Forum of Art and Culture (INFAC) was hosting the event on the first anniversary of St Teresa's canonisation.

"Mother touched the hearts of millions of people world-wide with her simplicity, love and kindness," she said.

Addressing the young artists, who contributed their paintings of Mother for the exhibition, she said, 'Your works of art are important. When you painted Mother Teresa's face, you discovered goodness in her eyes and in her smile.

"God's love and compassion continue to flow through her in the world today," she added.

The exhibition has been organized under the aegis of INFAC's Young Artists' Forum and is supported by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) and city-based firm Church Art.