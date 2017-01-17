Stalin says PETA is anti-national, against Tamilians



M.K. Stalin. File pic

Chennai: DMK yesterday dubbed animal rights advocacy group PETA as “anti-national”, and said it’s working against Tamil culture seeking a ban on the NGO, which has been stridently opposing the bull-taming festival Jallikattu.

DMK Working President and Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader MK Stalin also urged the Centre to ‘disband’ the incumbent Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) and replace it with a body which has more representation for Tamil Nadu.

PETA India hit back at Stalin on Monday as Dr Manilal Valliyate, Director of Veterinary Affairs, PETA India, said, “To stand for kindness is patriotic, to stand for cruelty is un-Indian. PETA India serves animals in respect of our country’s Constitutional mandate, its laws and its Supreme Court.”