Super buffalo 'Yuvraj' costs a whopping Rs 9.25 crore. Here's why

Yuvraj. Pic/YouTube

Yuvraj a super buffalo is grabbing eyeballs at the Gramodaya Mela at an event organised by the Union government at Surendra Pal Gramodaya Field, Deendayal Campus, Chitrakoot.

The nine-year-old buffalo is a big prized catch worth Rs 9.25 crore and is attracting villagers of both Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh. He also weighs 15 quintals and is 11.5 feet long and 5.8 feet tall.

The owner of 'Yuvraj' is Karamveer Singh from Haryana. For Singh, Yuvraj is like his 'family member' and he has reared him like a child.

Karamveer Singh told Times of India that Yuvraj's semen also helps artificially inseminate their milch buffaloes. A single ejaculation of Yuvraj, with the help of a teaser animal or by electro-stimulation method, generates between 10-14 ml of semen, which is then diluted scientifically and 700 to 900 doses are prepared with it.

"The money which I earn from Yuvraj helps my family to keep my other cattle in better condition. I could have charged more than Rs 500 for a single dose, but I deliberately keep the price low as I want to carry on with this business as a social service," Karamvir Singh was quoted as saying.

So what does Yuvraj eat? Yuvraj's diet contains 20 litres of milk, 10 kg fruits especially apple, turnip, 5 kg green fodder and 5 kg dry straw. His routine also includes a five-km walk daily.