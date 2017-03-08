Start celebrating Men's Day: Maneka Gandhi to Arvind Kejriwal

Maneka Gandhi

New Delhi: There should be one day dedicated to men, Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi suggested to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"The Delhi Chief Minister has taken so many initiatives. He should now start a men's day in the state," Gandhi said at an award function to celebrate International Women's Day here on Wednesday.

"International Women's Day is a very important day. I feel that it will be just if there is also one day in the year dedicated to men," she said.

Gandhi was speaking at the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Annual Awards.

She urged the women in the country to join the WCD Ministry's "I am equal" campaign on Twitter.

"We should start by saying -- I am equal -- and I am sure there will be equality one day," she said.