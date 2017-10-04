Of the 5,304 bulk waste generators in the city, only 470 housing societies have responded to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC's) order of giving a written assurance that they would start waste segregation and management within the next three months.



Following the Central government's directives, earlier the civic body had asked the bulk waste generators, such as societies and establishments that produce 200 kg of waste daily, to give the written assurances by October 2. However, till date, only 470 housing societies have set up waste processing units on their premises.

According to sources, as most of the establishments have cited a number of issues in starting the waste management process, the civic body has agreed to give them a three-month extension. "Societies should approach us by October 10. If they fail to respond within that time, we'll stop collecting garbage from their premises. We have given them a three-month extension to start the process," said a senior civic official, adding, "We will send fresh notices to societies that have not responded. They will have to start segregating and composting waste."

Not going to waste

On October 2, only few societies installed waste processing units on their premises. The civic body has set up a composting plant on a plot of about 5,000 sq ft near the Nehru Nagar slums. The plant will be able to process 200 kg of waste daily. Through this, the BMC plans to implement a zero-garbage policy in the area. Other places where societies and establishments have started waste management are Santacruz West, Dadar, Mahim and Andheri West.