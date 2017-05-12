State BJP chief Raosaheb Danve regrets after abusing again



Raosaheb Danve

The BJP has once again been hit by the 'foot in the mouth' disease. This time, its chief of its state unit, Raosaheb Danve, and his abusive remark on distressed farmers, at a meeting of party workers.

'Insensitive' offender

Danve is a habitual offender as far as making unsavoury statements is concerned. This time, he came under attack from all quarters, with the Shiv Sena slamming him for being insensitive while using the word 's**l*,' an expletive.

Even BJP leaders were shocked to see Danve speaking in such a language.

Too little too late?

After #s**l*danve went viral on social media, and threats of blackening his face rose, with a Sena leader in Yavatmal district announcing a cash prize for defacing Danve in public, the president's office issued an apology.

"I didn't mean any harm. My statement was distorted. I regret my words if it hurt farmers and others. I am a farmer and I will always be with farmers," said Danve.

Sources said the party high command was disappointed with Danve's repeated offences.