State evaluation of self-evaluated schools to begin

In the second phase of the central government's Shaala Siddhi, or the National Program on School Standard and Evaluation (NPSSE), external assessors trained by the state education's department will go on rounds from April 1 to evaluate the schools.

On March 31, the NPSSE portal will disclose the name of schools all over the country that have graded themselves an 'A', after which a team of two assessors will start visiting the school to verify the validity of the self-evaluation and report it to the NCERT in Pune.

"Almost 90 per cent schools in Maharashtra and 80 per cent schools in Mumbai have self-evaluated under this initiative and now it is our time to evaluate them," said Nand Kumar, principal secretary, education department. Kumar added, "Our main target is to standardize at least 20,000 schools out of 1,08,708 schools in the state up to grade 'A' in five years."