Statewide farmers' protest: No vegetables at APMC on June 1

Although daylong strike called on June 1, protest expected to continue; traders urge residents to not panic-hoard veggies



A vegetable market at Thane is deserted after retailers were unable to get new stock from APMC today. Pic/ Sameer Markande

With not a single food truck arriving at Vashi's APMC market last night owing to the farmers' protest, there was no fresh produce at the wholesale market today. Even though the farmers had called for a daylong strike on June 1, their protest is expected to continue indefinitely. While traders and wholesalers at APMC said they had stocks to last at least two more days, they have urged citizens to not go into panic mode and start stocking more than they need. This, they said, could send prices skyrocketing.

Also Read: Stray violence mars Maharashtra farmers strike

On an average, around 400 trucks carrying two to 15 tonnes of vegetables, fruits and other perishable items arrive at APMC every day from across the state.

A trader from APMC said, "If this continues, people will surely be affected in the coming weekend." Sanjay Pingle, wholesaler at APMC, said, "But, people should avoid buying and overstocking. This otherwise would lead to an unusual hike in prices."

The farmers are already in the city protesting against the government's policies towards them, which, they said, was leading to huge financial losses. The farmers had also staged a protest by walking through the roads of Mumbai on May 29-30.

