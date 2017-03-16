Stayzilla CEO held, co-founder gets threat

Chennai: The Co-Founder of travel-based startup Stayzilla Yogendra Vasupal was arrested in a case of alleged non-payment of dues filed by Jigsaw Advertising.

Vasupal was arrested here late on Tuesday night on charges of non-payment of dues to the advertisement agency, sources said.

According to a mail shared by Sanchit Singhi, one of the co-founders of the startup, Yogendra had gone missing since Tuesday.

In the mail, Singhi claimed that the advertising agency harrassed him and Yogendra, claiming that Stayzilla did not pay the dues.

According to a post earlier by Vasupal, Singhi got a voodoo doll delivered to his home with the image of his son. Vasupal claims the issue is a civil matter between the agency and his company, and he cannot be arrested for it.