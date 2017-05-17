Mumbai Crime: Std II dropout Papa Bakree made Rs 20,000 a day delivering drugs on his bike



Abdul Gani AKA Papa Bakree

Looks like drug peddler Abdul Gani, also known by his alias Papa Bakree, will be bleating behind bars now. Gani, who had earned a reputation of quickly delivering drugs, was arrested at midnight on Monday by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) from an 'adda' he frequented in Dongri.

Shivdeep Lande, DCP, ANC, said, "We have arrested the accused under Section 8(c) and 22 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act and recovered a commercial quantity of a drug consignment. We finding are finding out more of his connections. He was produced in court today [Tuesday] and remanded in police custody till May 19. He is a member of a famous and organised drug gang."

The 48-year-old, who dropped out of school after Std 2, allegedly made as much as Rs 20,000 a day delivering Mephedrone (MD), popularly known as 'meow meow'.

ANC officials recovered 55 grams of MD worth R1.10 lakh from him. Sources said Gani is part of the infamous Pathan gang, which is currently working with one Chikna drug company. He is an ace biker, known for delivering drugs to as many as 40 local dealers within half an hour. The quick delivery comes at a fee of Rs 500 per order. ANC officials have also seized a motorcycle, worth R40,000, on which Gani used to deliver the drug consignments.

"Abdul used to ride his bike at the speed of 80 to 100 kilometres per hour. It was impossible to chase him in the tiny lanes of Dongri and Mohammad Ali Road," an ANC source told mid-day.

Many dealers operate from Dongri's Khadak Nisan Pada area, which is home to several collapsed and dilapidated buildings.