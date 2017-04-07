Step aside Navy SEALs, new 'super' sherriff's in town

Washington: The US military is developing a division of "super SEALs" using brain-stimulation technology to create warriors of the future who would be faster, smarter and more deadly, according to a media report.

The US Navy is now actively testing devices that look like headphones, which stimulate the brain using electricity to enhance soldiers' cognitive abilities.

Transcranial electrical stimulation was one of the technologies touted by then-Defence Secretary Ashton Carter in July 2016.

Since then, multiple SEAL units have begun testing the technology, said officials with Naval Special Warfare Command. "Earlier this year, Naval Special Warfare units began a specific cognitive enhancement project with volunteers to test and evaluate achieving higher performance through the use of neuro-stimulation technology," said Captain Jason Salata, a spokesman for the command. The elements testing the technology include Naval Special Warfare Development Group, known more popularly as SEAL Team Six. Other teams are also conducting tests, Salata said, without elaborating.