Stephen Hawking appears as a hologram in Hong Kong



Stephen Hawking (left) speaks to audience by hologram. Pic/AFP



Hong Kong: Renowned physicist Stephen Hawking has spoken to a Hong Kong audience by hologram, showcasing the growing reach of a technology, which is making inroads into politics, entertainment and business.

The British scientist appeared on Friday before an audience of hundreds who cheered and snapped pictures with their phones as he discussed his career and answered questions about the possibility of life on other planets, the use of technology in education and the impact of Brexit on Britain.

The 75-year-old said the election of US President Donald Trump was one in a string of "right-wing successes" that would have grave implications for the future of scientific innovation and discovery. "With Brexit and Trump... we are witnessing a global revolt against experts," he said, making his first appearance in Hong Kong since 2006.

The swing to the right has come at a time when the world is facing multiple environmental crises, from global warming to deforestation, he added. "The answers to these problems will come from science and technology," he said.