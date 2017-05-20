Still no word on Kubhushan Jadhav's condition



Kulbhushan Jadhav

India may have got a breather from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case, but his well-being still remains a matter of concern as Pakistan has provided no information about his location or health condition.

According to government sources, since the case has reached the international court, it is incumbent on Pakistan to produce "material evidence" about his whereabout and well-being.

Asked if the government has information on Jadhav’s location, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Gopal Baglay said, "As of today, the Pakistan government has not provided any information about Jadhav’s condition or where he has been kept there. This has been a matter of concern."