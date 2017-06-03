Stock up on vegetables, strike hits supply

The indefinite farmers' strike over the last two days has already hit the prices and soon, supply will dry up if situation is not resolved



Vegetable vendor at the Pune APMC on Friday

The demand for farmer loan waivers has gained traction, as the indefinite farmers' strike across the state is starting to impact supply and prices. Over the last two days, APMCs in Navi Mumbai, Kalyan and Pune have seen a drastic drop in the number of vehicles coming in with fresh supplies, leading to a hike in prices of most essentials. In fact, from Saturday, the prices of fruits, vegetables and milk will see a rise, as the situation hadn't turned around till Friday. To make matters worse, after a stone pelting incident, the police resorted to a mild lathicharge in Nipad and Lasgoan.

Numbers talk

On Thursday, while around 575 fruit trucks exited the city, around 413 trucks came in at the Navi Mumbai APMC market. It was similar on Friday when around 575 trucks exited, but only 304 trucks entered. As for vegetables, compared to the 521 trucks on Thursday, only 191 trucks made their way into the city on Friday. The plummet in Pune was more dramatic as according to the APMC there, instead of the usual 1,200 trucks, a mere 120 trucks brought in fresh supplies. Most of the fruits and vegetables in the state come from outside Maharashtra - from Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka using the Pune, Nashik or Kolhapur route.

"When the strike started on Thursday, almost all the trucks were in the city. But on Friday, most of the traders avoided sending in following the strike. Now, since their demands were not fulfilled on Friday, we can expect a hike in the upcoming days," said a trader from the Vashi APMC.

"In Ramadan, the demand for fruits is high. In such a situation, if more than 100 trucks don't show up, there is little to supply for the high demand, leading to a hike in prices," added a trader from APMC market.

However, a senior official from the fruit market, Sitaram K said, "No farmer will stow away fruits till the end of the strike because they can't be kept fresh for long. So even if the market is striking, the farmer will see that the product reaches the market on time."

But Balkrishna Bonde, a vegetable vendor, differed and said, "I am helpless. This is first time I am seeing such a situation. Most times such a strike takes place during peak seasons, we manage, but this time, no farmer is ready to drop vegetables. I can't help the less supply."

Brace for hike

According to sources in Pune, vegetable vendors have already doubled the prices of vegetables. Additionally, fruits usually sold for Rs 8-15 per kg where being sold for Rs 30 to Rs 35 per kg in the wholesale market of Pune. Meanwhile, dealers selling buffalo milk, earlier priced at R56 is now being sold at R80 and cow milk, priced at R40 is being sold for R60. The dealers also said that come Saturday, there may be no supply of milk altogether.

Deepali Dhumal, a resident of Kothrud, said, "I come to mandi to purchase vegetables, but today, the parsley, usually sold for Rs 10 is now been sold at R25. These are basic vegetables and ingredients, which are needed on a daily basis. It is unfair that to teach a lesson to the government, they are pinching our pocket."

Milky grounds

Apart from the strike, stone pelting incidents were also have reported wherein trucks carrying supplies were targeted, after which the police in Nipad and Lasgaon resorted to lathicharge to bring it under control. To oppose the police action, in Osmanabad, over a 1,000 litres of milk was spilt on the road. The core committee of Kishan Kranti led most of these agitations.