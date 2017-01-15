Stolen at birth, woman reunited with family 18 years later

Walterboro: Stolen from a hospital just hours after she was born, an 18-year-old wo­man finally learned her true identity and was reunited on Friday with her birth family by video chat.

The woman she knew as her mother was charged with her kidnap as a baby. Thanks to DNA analysis, the 18-year-old now knows her birth name: Kamiyah Mobley. She is in go­od health but is understandably overwhelmed.

Police arrested Gloria Willi­ams (51) in South Carolina where Mobley was raised in a small house, about 200 miles from the hospital where she was born. She will be extradited to Florida on charges of kidnapping and interference with custody, authorities said.

In Jacksonville, the young woman’s birth family cried “tears of joy” after a detective told them their baby had been found. Within hours on Friday, they were able to reconnect by video chat.

“She looks just like her dad­dy,” said her paternal gra­nd­mother, Velma Aiken. “She acts like she been talking to us all the time. She told us she’d be here soon to see us.”

Mobley was only eight ho­urs old when she was taken from her young mother by a woman posing as a nurse at University Medical Center.

A massive search ensued, with helicopters circling the hospital and the city on high alert, and thousands of tips came in over the years, but she had disappeared.