Stop endorsing 'donkeys of Gujarat': UP CM Akhilesh Yadav tells Amitabh Bachchan



Akhilesh Yadav

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had a piece of advice for megastar Amitabh Bachchan, "Don't advertise for the donkeys of Gujarat".

Without taking any name, he referred to the advertisement in which Bachchan, the brand ambassador of Gujarat Tourism, is seen inviting tourists to visit the Wild Ass Sanctuary located in Little Rann of Kutch in the state.



Amitabh Bachchan

"There's an ad on TV which shows donkeys. I appeal to century's biggest star, please stop endorsing the donkeys of Gujarat)," Akhilesh said, giving an interesting twist to the no-holds-barred election campaign.

"What will happen if the donkeys also start getting advertised?" the UP CM asked the audience.