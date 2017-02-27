Mumbai: Storeowner beaten for not knowing where building's security guard is



The CCTV footage shows Aditya being attacked by the foursome

So upset were these four on not finding the watchman keeping guard outside their Andheri society compound, that they took it out on a store owner - ironically of a security firm - and thrashed him black and blue.

The altercation took place because the foursome came round to ask Aditya Srivastav (29) if the watchman was around and on getting a response in the negative, decided to check around either way.

On February 22 at around 10.30 pm, Srivastav was working late in his office at Adeshwar Arcade in Chakala when the four accused popped round. "When I said there was no watchman here, he told me he wanted to check. So I questioned what a watchman would even do in my office, and it seems he did not like my answer and before I knew it, three others had come and were attacking me."

"They beat me with chairs, table and even broke my laptop, all while screaming 'Never argue with me'."

The assault was also caught on the CCTV camera so when Srivastav filed a complaint with the MIDC police, the four accused were arrested - two on February 23 and two others on February 25 - and remanded to police custody till March 2.

A police officer said, "Based on the complaint, the police has registered an FIR against four people under relevant sections of the IPC and have arrested the persons involved."