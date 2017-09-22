Stranded at Scotland port with limited food, fuel, sailors return after 18-month ordeal



Captain Lal Bihari Singh, 60, (centre) had an emotional reunion with his family last night

Over 18 months after being detained at Aberdeen Port in the north east of Scotland, six Indian members of a crew were finally reunited with their families, when they arrived in the city late last night. "We counted every day [that we were away]. We knew our ordeal would end someday and that we'd finally be able to return to our country," said Rahul Sharma, 26, a captive sailor and one of the youngest crew members, after he walked out of the arrival gate of Terminal 2 of Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport.

mid-day had previously reported how the crew was surviving on limited fuel and food, after their company -- M/s Gol Offshore Ltd. -- went bankrupt.

As per international maritime norms, the vessel couldn't leave the port without settling its dues. With the vessel detained, the crew was forced to wait it out till process was complete.



Rahul Sharma (second from right) celebrates with friends. Pics/ Datta Kumbhar

Emotional reunion

In July this year, a Scotland court had ordered the shipping company to sell the vessel and pay the crew their salaries up to July 2017. As per international norms, the company had to pay a total of $8,00,000 (R5.19 crore approx) to its crew. While their dues are far from being settled, the Scottish authorities finally granted permission to the sailors to leave this week.

Captain Lal Bihari Singh, second engineer Narendra Kumar Jethwani, second officer Sharma, electrical officer Dhananjay Singh, sailor Vijay Rathod and cook Arvind Kumar were among the six, who flew down to Mumbai on a British Airways flight. Their homecoming was an emotional one, with the crew breaking down on seeing their families.

Captain Singh, 60, said, "Homesickness can take a toll on your emotional and physical health. I was worried about my family and their future since I am the sole breadwinner."

Singh, who has been sailing for the last 40 years, said, "In my entire career, I have never come across a situation like this. But, the people in Scotland and officials at International Transport Workers Federation (ITF) were helpful."

Kalpna, Singh's wife, said, "These 18 months were tough for me, as we didn't know what was going on in court and what would happen to them [crew]. I prayed every single day for him and his well being."



Second engineer Narendra Kumar Jethwani with his wife Asha

The ordeal

Narrating the conditions they lived in, Jethwani, 65, said, "There was uncertainty, but we tried to keep our morale high. The shortage of food, compounded by the fact that there was no word from the authorities, had left us dejected."

Sharma, the youngest crew member on board, said that over the last few months, the sailors had become anxious. "Sometimes, we would fight over petty issues. But, when you are far away and stuck in a crisis with no clue about your future, it's natural."

The intervention of ITF inspector Liam Wilson, who assisted the sailors in procuring food and water, helped put them at ease.

Wilson had assured the sailors that money from the sale of the vessel would be used to clear their salaries. However, it would be another 12 weeks before that happens. "Now, we have to fight for our pending dues," said Jethwani.