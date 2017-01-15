Stranded at seat: Tourists at Alibaug take their cars for a dip

On beaches like Alibaug and Kashid tourists flout rules that forbid them to drive their cars into sea, getting stuck in the bargain during high tides

Six incidents of vehicles getting trapped in the sea have been reported lately

This is taking the love for driving too far. Alibaug beach has recently been witness to tourists driving their cars into the sea, and their vehicles eventually getting trapped as they can’t judge the high and low tide motion of sea waves. This happens as the wheels of the vehicles get stuck in the wet sand.

Beaches such as Alibaug, Nagoan, Mandwa, Kashid, Murud, Varsoli, Kihim and Akshi have been deemed danger zones for tourists. Despite precautions taken by the police and even after being cautioned by local fishermen and residents, tourists are driving their cars into the sea. Six such incidents have taken place in the past few days.

Inspector Suresh Varade, in-charge of Alibaug police station, said, “In this week, three incidents have taken place where tourists did not pay heed to the signage that warns them against entering the beach with their cars. This behaviour is making trouble for them as well as for us. We have registered a case against them under the relevant section of the Motor Vehicle Act.”

Sanjay Patil, a local resident looking after the beaches, said, “ThepSuch tourists are drunk, and drive their cars inside the sea. We have to then dredge them out with the help of a crane.”

The police’s Public Relation Officer, Assistant Police Inspector Dharmaraj Sonke said that, “To avoid these incidents, we have restricted the parking area and increased the man power on weekends. Around 15 cases have been registered. We are also organising street play on the beaches to create awareness.”

Students rescued

On Friday, three students from the Pune Institute of Computer Technology (PICT), who had paid a visit to Murud Janjira fort, were rescued by local residents and fishermen. According to the police, 15 students came to visit the beach. During high tide, three students drowned, and the others were saved. The students were identified as Rajeev Sharma, Aakshay Jain and Ajay Sharma.