Stranded passengers airlifted from Jammu to Srinagar

Jammu: Authorities on Tuesday airlifted at least 830 stranded passengers from Jammu region to the Kashmir Valley.

The passengers stranded due to closure of the National Highway No. 1A connecting Jammu to Srinagar, were airlifted from Udhampur airbase to Srinagar International Airport. Earlier, they were ferried in state road transport corporation buses from Ramban to Udhampur.

Sorties of the Indian Air Force's aircraft were also carried out on Tuesday to airlift stranded passengers from Srinagar to Udhampur in the Jammu province, authorities said.

The 300-km Jammu-Srinagar National Highway continued to remain closed for the 7th consecutive day although it was opened for some hours on Sunday for one-way traffic. The highway was also partially restored and some 100 stranded vehicles were allowed to move from Jammu to the valley.

The highway has been damaged by landslides and at places the road has sunk in Panthal area in Ramban district. making travel along it impossible and dangerous, prompting the authorities to close the highway.

The authorities said efforts were on to restore the highway fully.