Stray dog takes refuge at Deonar residence, battered to death

Representational picture

A stray dog, which had entered a Deonar residence, panicked by noise during Ganpati Visarjan, was allegedly battered to death with a bamboo stick by the occupant of the house. After committing the crime, the man allegedly disposed of the canine’s corpse in a nullah, a press note released by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India stated.

On learning about the incident, PETA filed an FIR against the perpetrator under Section 429 of The Indian Penal Code as well as sections 11(1)(a) and (l) of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. It also said the family of the accused had admitted to the killing.

"A compassionate person would have helped the dog. Instead, this dog, traumatised by the fireworks and loud noise, died a horribly painful death," said Meet Ashar, PETA Emergency Response Coordinator. "PETA is calling for an investigation, and for anyone found guilty to be punished to the fullest extent of the law, including jail time under IPC. This case once again highlights the need for stronger penalties for cruelty to animals."