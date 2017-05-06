Stressed about marriage prospects, Mumbai woman tries to commit suicide, rescued



(From left) Inspector Shalini Sharma talks to the advocate



Three hours of talk and six feet of walk later, a female constable talked a 30-year-old lawyer off the ledge of a 20-storey building in Wadala. Threatening to commit suicide, the advocate had climbed to the 18th floor of the building on Friday morning, because she was stressed about her marriage prospects.

Around 7 am, the advocate visited the construction site of the 20-storey Vishnu Chandra Sky, located at RAK Marg. "The security guard, Radhesham Kanojiya, met the woman on 18th floor and she said she would leave the premises after taking a few photographs," said senior police inspector, Bhagwat Bansod from RAK Marg police station.



Inspector Shalini Sharma with the advocate. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

Refused to get down

According to the police, despite being convinced for several hours, the woman refused to get down from the building. Then, Kanojiya informed the local police station. At 10.45 am, a team of policemen from RAK Marg police station rushed to the spot and tried communicating with her.

"As we tried to get close to her, she threatened to jump. We made a few attempts to convince her otherwise, but they proved futile," added Bansod. Anticipating the worst, the officials spread a safety net on the ground floor.

But all hope was not lost. Enter inspector Shalini Sharma of Chembur police station, who specializes in Hostage Negotiation and Crisis Management (HNCM). "As I reached the spot and saw her waiting 15 feet away, I started communicating with her and tried to get close to her step by step. She was answering all my questions. As we have been taught in HNCM, I copied whatever she did to create a fear that even I would follow her if she jumps. I began the conversation at around 1 pm and it went on for almost three hours," said Sharma.

Six feet closer

In order to distract the woman while Sharma was getting closer, she ordered tea, water and biscuits from the staff. Without the advocate realising, Sharma got six feet closer to her. The advocate was just two feet away from the edge of the slab. "She was sitting on the edge. I came down on my knees to check the depth and while she was looking away, I jumped and hugged her tightly. She broke down." The advocate was then taken to KEM hospital and referred to a psychiatrist.

Upon inquiry, the advocate said she was unable to find a suitable groom because of which her family was disturbed. The woman has also claimed that when she entered the building, her intention was not to commit suicide. But when she saw the cops and fire brigade officials at the spot, she got scared of getting arrested. She has been handed over to her family.