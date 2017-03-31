Striptease party busted in Igatpuri, kin of top officials held

Police arrested 13 persons after raiding a bungalow at the tourist town of Igatpuri in Nashik district where a striptease party was underway early Tuesday morning.

Some of those present were related to police officials and bureaucrats, said an officer of Igatpuri police station.

Some of the girls at the party were bar dancers and the party had been organised through 'online booking'. According to reports, some of the women were seen rushing inside rooms to dress up as the police team arrived for the raid.

A vehicle with a yellow beacon -- apparently an official car -- was seized.

All those arrested were later released on bail after blood samples were taken to check if they had taken narcotic drugs. Five bottles of liquor were seized from the spot.

The raid was carried out following complaints about loud music by neighbours.