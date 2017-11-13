Strong earthquake rocks Iran-Iraq border, at least 135 people killed

At least 135 people were killed and over thousands others injured after a powerful earthquake measuring 7.3 on the Richter scale struck an area near the Iran-Iraq border, media reports said on Monday.



An earthquake victim is helped at Sulaimaniyah Hospital in Sulaimaniyah, Iraq. Pic/AFP

According to Iran's state-run Press TV, 130 victims were killed in Kermanshah province. Four other people were killed in Iraq's Darbandikhan town, Sulaimaniya province, Governor Omar Ahmad told CNN early Monday.

The death toll is likely to rise as many people may be trapped under debris, according to rescue officials. The quake hit 30 km southwest of Iraqi town of Halabja, near the northeastern border with Iran, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

It occurred at a depth of 33.9 km, and tremors were felt in Turkey, Israel, Kuwait, Lebanon and as far as Pakistan. Iraq's Meteorological Organisation has issued a warning urging citizens to stay away from buildings and to refrain from using elevators.

Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi was closely following the situation of the country's citizens, a statement from his office said. Over 20 Iranian villages in the area have been damaged and power and water flow have been disrupted.