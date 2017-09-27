A magnitude 6.0 earthquake has struck off northern Japan. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, and no risk of tsunami. The Japan Meteorological Agency says the quake struck at 5:22 a.m. (8:22 GMT) off Iwate prefecture at a depth of about 30 kilometers (20 miles). It shook the same region hit by a deadly earthquake and tsunami in 2011.
Representation pic
