Student first locks up teacher in washroom, then demands sexual favours to 'set free'

In a shocking incident, a 44-year-old government school teacher was locked up by a student in the washroom who demanded 'sexual favours' to set her free.

The incident had taken place in Vivek Vihar's Sarvodaya Vidyalya. A male student from the evening shift locked up

the teacher in the washroom when the first shift got over and opened the door only after she agreed to his 'conditions'.

The teacher is in a state of shock and unable to identify the boy who had also sought 'sexual favours' from her. Police said the woman has not been able to identify the student during investigation.

An FIR was registered in this connection based on a complaint filed by the school authorities.

"She has seen all the male students in the school but has not been able to identify the student who locked her up in the

washroom and made sexually coloured remarks," a senior police official said.

The teacher said she could just caught a glimpse of the student as she was in a state of 'shock'.

"I was in the washroom, I heard a noise and found out the door had been locked from outside. When I called out for help, he

shouted he will only open the door in return of sexual favours," she said.

"I could only scream for help as I was not carrying my phone. But there were not many people around as it was break time between

the two shifts. I had to agree to sleeping with him for making him unlock the door. As soon as the door was opened, I started

shouting and he fled from there.

"I just caught a glimpse of him from the ventilator and could not see his face properly. I was in a state of shock and could not

focus on when I came out. I cannot forget those 15 minutes," she added.

Officials at the Directorate of Education said a meeting was held by the School Management Committee to look into the issue.

"A meeting of the SMCs of the two shifts was convened that very day to discuss the issue. The teacher is in stress but students

can also not be tackled harshly. We will organise some youth and adolescent training and counselling programmes in schools to

help students and teachers deal with such issues," a senior DoE official said.

-with agency inputs