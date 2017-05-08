Student forced to remove bra for NEET medical exam entrance

Representational picture

In a shocking incident, an 18-year-student allleged that she was forced to remove bra for the NEET or National Eligibility and Entrance Test for medical colleges in Kerala on Sunday.

The incident happened in TISK English Medium School when they students had to pass through a metal detector to enter. The students were told it was for 'security', to prevent cheating.

When the girl was about to enter, the metal detector beeped and she was then ordered to remove her bra. Although humiliated, she had to do it as there was just few minutes to the exam.

As reported by NDTV, the mother of the teen said, "My daughter went inside the centre only to return a few minutes later to hand over her bra."

Many students were stopped because they had worn 'dark coloured clothes'.

According to an official website, women candidates were to wear 'light clothes with half sleeves not having big buttons or brooch/badge or flowers, with salwar/ trouser and slippers or sandals with low heels, not shoes.'

The principal Jalaluddin K said that they had clear instructions that if the metal detector beeps, no one can be allowed inside. Whenever it beeped, the students were told to remove what they have but he expressed surprise at the allegation of removing the bra. He told the same website that he had no idea where this is coming from.