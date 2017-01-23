Student sexually harassed, family thrashed for protesting

Muzaffarnagar: A 23-year-old student was allegedly sexually harassed by two youths following which her family was attacked for protesting against the incident, police said today.

The incident took place yesterday when the girl was returning home from tuition and two youths, Ankur and Ankush, harassed her in Janakpuri locality under Civil Line police station, a police officer said.

According to a complaint filed by the family, the two attacked the family in their house with three other accomplices identified as Ashvani, Deepak and Rekha. A case has been registered against all five who are absconding, he added.