Student wins case against Dadar college

The student who took Arya Education Centre to court in July this year for its failure to complete the Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology (DMLT) course, has won the case. The court has ordered the institute to compensate Worli resident Sarika Lalit Salekar, who was pursuing the diploma at the Dadar-based college.

The course duration was divided into two years of theoretical teaching and six months of practical work, for which Salekar had paid Rs 24,000 on June 30, 2014. But the student alleged that the college only took classes up to March 2015 after which no more lectures were scheduled. After Salekar’s repeated requests to the institute to continue classes went to deaf ears, she filed a case at the consumer court on July 22, 2016. The court has ordered the institute to refund Rs 24,000 to Salekar at 9% per annum interest rate. The college also has to pay Rs 5,000 to for mental agony and R5,000 as court fee.