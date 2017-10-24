The situation just went from bad to worse for students of the University of Mumbai.

After waiting for over a month for the result and applying for re-evaluation whose results are also taking time, many decided to go in for re-examination, only to learn that the fees for this have doubled.



An official said the university is in a crisis

Frustrated students are now questioning the point of reducing the re-evaluation fees (as these results are not out they don't know whether they have passed and hence are going to re-exam), when they have to pay extra for re-examination. For Under Graduate (UG) courses, the examination fee, which was Rs 500 has been increased to Rs 1,000, and for Post Graduate (PG) courses, the fee which was Rs 1,000 has been increased to Rs 1,500. But when the circular for this was issued, the change in the fee structure was applicable from the next academic year, and students did not expect the same amount for their re-examination applications.

'Forced on us'

"The circular of examination fee increase clearly states that the new charges will be applicable from next academic year. But this is re-examination of the paper from past sessions. This hike too is forced on us just because the university has failed to declare re-evaluation results in time. Why should we pay for the varsity's mistakes?" questioned a student from J C Law college.

"I was shocked to see this increase in fee structure. I have already paid the examination fee. I was declared failed because there was some technical glitch. I accepted it and applied for re-evaluation as I was sure that I will clear it. I paid Rs 350 for that. Now just because the varsity has not declared this result in time I have to apply for re-examination, and that too, double the amount," said a Third Year commerce student from Dahanukar College.

Recently students of Nirmala Niketan College protested against the increased examination fee and the movement spread across colleges. But when students started filling forms for re-evaluation last week, it was a shock for them to see that the increase in examination fees is also applicable for re-examination.

'Institution is in crisis'

"We understand students' anger and we are addressing their woes. But right now the institution is in crisis. Also it is important to know that the varsity is not a profit-making body," said Dinesh Kamble, registrar of the Mumbai University.

