Students band together against TISS for squashing of scholarships

TISS students are up in arms against the squashing of scholarships for reserved category students. Some students from across all four of its campuses have come together, calling for fellow students to boycott the fees. While the circular regarding stopping of scholarships came out on May 26, the institute has declared June 8 as the deadline to pay the fees. This short notice has put students in a spot as they will now have to either arrange for finances or let go of their seats.

TISS had cut scholarships for SC, ST, OBC and others from financially weak backgrounds, citing lack of funds. Even though it is the reserved category students who are facing the brunt, students from all categories have been asked to boycott the fees. "The institute says it will help students get loans from banks for low interests. But, how is that an option for students who are entitled to scholarships?" said a student.

Dr S Parsuraman, TISSâÂÂdirector, was unavailable for comment.