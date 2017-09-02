Students fail to find results on Mumbai University's new site

Of the 447 results that have been declared, the website only has 13



Mumbai University

A couple of days after Mumbai University's (MU's) official website crashed, inconveniencing thousands of students eagerly waiting for their results, the varsity started a new website just to upload the results. However, even the new website has turned out to be a disappointment, as students could not access all the results. They have been left with no option but to wait for the respective colleges to put up the results on notice boards.

Until now, the varsity has put up the results of a couple of law courses, commerce and science courses on the new website http://www.mumresults.in. Out of the 447 results that have been declared, the website has only 13.

A commerce student from Mithibai College said, "We do not expect the university to publish all results on this website, as many of them had appeared on the original one. But the new ones that are out should be put up."

Speaking to mid-day, a senior MU official said, "The authorities are just being cautious. The official website crashed due to over-congestion and constant uploading of results. Hence, the work is being done slowly."

The other side

When contacted, Leeladhar Bansod, deputy registrar of MU, said, "Most of the new results have been uploaded on the website. We are in the process of putting up the rest. However, the best thing about the new website is that it provides complete details of the marks of all subjects."