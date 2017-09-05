Students protest over Mumbai University's results fiasco with roses



Students give roses to MU director of examinations, Dr Arjun Ghatule, to register their protest

Even as the results fiasco remains a major thorn in their side, members of Students' Law Council (SLC) have decided to register their protest with roses. Law students have suffered the most due to Mumbai University's blunders while declaring results. Taking a cue from the message of Gandhigiri from the film Lage Raho Munnabhai, the students met the director of examinations on Monday and gave him roses.

Many students were wrongly marked absent or given single-digit marks in one paper despite doing well in all other papers. "Many students participated in Monday's rose protest. Students work really hard for every examination and the varsity cannot be so casual about assessment," said Sachin Pawar, president of SLC.

Dr Arjun Ghatule, director of examinations and evaluations, said, "In Law stream, there were 968 students who had gotten marks between 1 to 14. All these results are being looking into and will be re-declared. Moreover, students who have absent mark on their marksheet need not panic. This can also mean that may be their answer sheet was not available."

Meanwhile, the university has now launched another portal to address students' grievances (http://www.asia-sp.in/MU/results.php). MU now has three websites active on its name, its original website, a second one to declare results after the first failed, and now a third one to clear the mess after the declaration of results.

Leeladhar Bansod, deputy registrar and PRO for MU, said, "We have already resolved 500 grievances. These grievances are treated on priority basis. All those students whose results are reserved need not worry as those will be declared within 10 days."