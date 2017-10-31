Students stage dharna outside Sikkim Government College

A large number of students of Sikkim Government College at Tadong near here today boycotted classes and staged a dharna protesting against the rejection of nomination of three candidates for the post of President of Students Representative Council.

As soon as some students came to know about rejection of nomination papers filed by Sher Hang Subba, Aniras Luitel and Nishant Subedi -- all final year students -- many of them boycotted classes and reached near the college gate where they staged a dharna demanding restoration of nomination of these candidates.

The Students Representative Council election is scheduled for November 9.

Speaking to reporters, Subba alleged that the election authorities have rejected the nomination papers without explaining why.

The college's dean Ajay Chhetri, however, defended the election panel's decision saying that there were disciplinary charges against these students. He, however, said the three students will be given an opportunity tomorrow to defend themselves before the election authorities.

During the disquiet in college premises, its principal Lily Alley was absent as she was hospitalised due to some health problems, according to Chhetri. Sikkim Government College has 3,500 students.