Students stage protest, demand evening classes for girls in Ghaziabad college



Representation pic

Students of MMH college here staged a protest outside the educational institute to press for their demand to start evening classes in which girls may also get admission. During their agitation yesterday, students raised slogans against the university and college management. Student leader and organising secretary of ABVP Abhay Yadav said that girls must also get the benefit of evening classes.

During the Samajwadi Party government last year, girls were not allowed to study in the evening classes due to security reasons. Yadav said that ABVP will urge Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to instruct the vice chairman and other concerned authorities of Chowdhary Charan University to start the admissions as early as possible, so that students may get enough time to complete their courses.

Yadav said girls should get admission in evening classes, and for their security, police patrolling may be enhanced. The principal of Mahanad Mission Harijan (MMH) post graduate college Mukesh Jain said he will send his recommendation for girls' admission in evening class to the vice-chancellor of the university.