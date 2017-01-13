Students to cash in on govt money to buy books



Instead of distributing free books under SSA, government will provide money to students to purchase them

In a new initiative of the state government, students of classes I to VIII would not be given books under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), but money to purchase them.

The move is drawing a lot of criticism from educationists and activists, who have raised concerns over whether the money would be used for the right purpose. They are also worried about the fact that the most important aspect of a child’s schooling would get caught in policy technicalities.

According to the new regulation, the government has made a provision for students to open zero balance bank accounts in their names so that the money can be transferred. Education officers of every district would be responsible for implementation of the guidelines as per the government order. As per sources, students will receive the benefits through bank accounts to avoid misappropriation of funds.

Concerns raised

Speaking to mid-day, spokesperson for Maharashtra Principals’ Association Prashant Redij said, “We are not against the scheme, but our only concern is whether the money will be used properly.” “Once the money is deposited in the bank accounts, it would be under complete control of the parents. What if they use it for some other purpose? Who will take responsibility for the child’s academic loss?” questioned Redij.

Criticising the move, member of legislative council of the teachers’ constituency Kapil Patil said, “Textbooks are the basic requirement of a child’s education. They should be distributed in schools at the beginning of each academic year, irrespective of the fact whether it’s a government school or not.”

Will it be a loss?

Educationist Heramb Kulkarni, who has been fighting for underprivileged children’s right to education said, “Benefits for students always reach them late; starting from scholarships for reserved category students to sweaters and raincoats for civic school students. Now if even textbooks reach them late, then it would be a great loss. It is also not possible for the government to keep a tab on whether the funds are being used for the right purpose or not.”