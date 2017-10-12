Diwali isn't just about bursting crackers, brightening up your house and gifting endless boxes of goodies to friends and families. Genext Students, an ed-tech platform have initiated a new way of celebrating the festival.

The students along with Travkart are set to visit Raigad's two government-aided schools- Raigad Zila Parishad Shala in both Palas and Kharpale village. They have distributed 110 school bags among the students of both the schools.

GenextStudents had adopted the two villages, Kharpale and Palas, situated in Raigad district of Maharashtra in August this year as part of its ‘Freedom to Shine’ campaign. The idea was to impact lives by facilitating easier access to quality learning through teaching sessions, led by the tutorpreneurs from Genext Students.

Commenting on the initiative, Ali Asgar Kagzi, Co-founder, Genext Students said, “This is the first corporate collaboration of Genext Students for the campaign ‘Freedom to shine’ and as expected it was a phenomenal success. To be able to bring a smile on the faces of these children was a truly rewarding feeling. We were able to fulfill the true meaning and mission of Diwali, the festival of lights the festival of spreading joy and happiness in any forms and means."