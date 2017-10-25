More than 50 students and parents gathered in protest at Mumbai University's Kalina campus yesterday, to pierce the varsity's claims that it has declared all results. Several students still remain in the lurch with Reserved Results (RR), which means their mark sheets have been withheld due to technical glitches. MU has now assured them that the Board of Studies will meet to discuss and resolve their issues.



mid-day on Sunday had reported how several students were stuck with reserved results. One such student is Amey Malshe, who had gone on a hunger strike earlier this month. Present at the protest last afternoon, Malshe held a list of 10 students from the Law department who also received the RR remark. He was joined by students from other departments as well, along with many parents.

"It was eye-opening to see so many students gathered outside the varsity's Examination House. This clearly shows there are still so many students left in a limbo. How can varsity claim it has declared all results, what about us?" said Malshe.

"I don't know what to do. I was waiting for my results, but I panicked when MU announced that all results were out," said another student.

Dinesh Kamble, MU registrar, met the students and assured them of action. "We are calling a meeting of the Board of Studies. Protesting students will also be able to submit their representation to the Board," he said. He added that the application deadline for re-examination has also been extended till October 30.

