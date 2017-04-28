Stunt goes wrong as 'immortal' psychic stabs himself in the heart

Screengrab of the video

To prove his immortality, a psychic medium in Thailand died after he stabbed himself in the heart during an incompetently done act.

Theprit Palee (25) was performing a traditional dance in front of spectators in Chiang Mai, to honour the spirits of ancestors, when the sword he was using broke and pressed against his chest, killing him.

Palee used to impress onlookers by appearing superhuman in a folk ritual that is believed to honour the spirits of ancestors. He did it which is when when the blade broke after he pressed it against his chest.

This time however, the stunt went horribly wrong and instead of the blade snapping, he drove it straight into his heart.

Palee was taken to hospital but was declared dead at the hospital.

In a report by New York Post, Deputy police inspector Chaiwat Phan that they were informed that a man armed with a knife had stabbed himself. There were people at the scene helping Palee but he died later in hospital.